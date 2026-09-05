Public, private participation must for upgrading 48 ITIs in Karnataka: Minister

Bengaluru: Public and private sector industries should actively participate in the PM-SETU scheme, which aims to upgrade 48 ITIs in the state, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Friday.
He said that industries should collaborate with educational institutions to develop the skilled workforce they require.
The minister held a meeting with leading industry representatives here to discuss industry participation in the effective implementation of the PM-SETU scheme. Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil was also present, officials said.
Speaking about the meeting, Industries Minister Patil said the PM-SETU scheme follows a hub-and-spoke model, under which four ITIs are attached to each hub. There are 12 hubs and 48 ITIs in the state.
One hub each has now been selected in Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi districts, and he called upon industries in the respective regions to actively participate in the initiative.
According to him, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be constituted for implementing the scheme, with six industry representatives as members.
Companies' CSR divisions, foundations and other such entities will also have the opportunity to become part of the PM-SETU scheme.
Companies with an annual turnover of at least Rs 500 crore and more than 1,000 employees will be eligible to participate, he said in a statement.
Through this collaboration, companies will have the opportunity to help design the curriculum, training programmes and skill-development framework based on their requirements, he added.
The minister explained that in Bengaluru Urban, Peenya ITI has been designated as the hub, with the Tumakuru Road, Domlur, Hosur Road and Devanahalli ITIs serving as the spoke institutions.
In North Karnataka, Kalaburagi Government ITI for Boys will serve as the hub, with the ITIs at Sedam, Afzalpur, Jewargi and Kalaburagi Government ITI for Women serving as the spoke institutions, he said.
Patil said that the Centre is allocating Rs 112 crore, the state government Rs 98 crore and the industrial sector Rs 31 crore for the scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that there are 270 government ITIs in the state. If industries come forward to adopt these ITIs, they will be allowed to do so, he said.
Representatives of leading companies, including Boeing, Biocon, Jindal, Toyota, Lenskart, Autoliv, Centum and NTTF, participated in the meeting, officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.