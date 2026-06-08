Public participation, entrepreneurship, innovation are key to Viksit Bharat 2027: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asserted that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be realized through public participation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and collective resolve. Addressing on the theme 'Maheshwaris and Making of Viksit Bharat 2047' at the National Conclave of the Maheshwari Community in New Delhi, he emphasized that entrepreneurship and nation-building must progress hand in hand to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.



He noted that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation must be guided by inclusive growth, social responsibility, and active citizen engagement.