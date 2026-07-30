Public Exams Bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today; Kharge accuses Amit Shah of ‘lethal’ crackdown on student protests

New Delhi, India (ANI): The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate marked by sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over paper leaks and the police action against student protesters.

The discussion on the Bill is likely to begin at 2 pm and is expected to continue for nearly seven hours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Mukul Wasnik are among the Opposition members expected to participate in the debate.

Ahead of the discussion, Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the police action during the July 20 student protests, backing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's demand for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister. This is exactly what Shri @RahulGandhi is saying in the Lok Sabha. The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth."