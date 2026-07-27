'Public Examinations Bill will ensure foolproof exams in time to come': JD MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

New Delhi: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday welcomed the government's steps on examination reforms, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking initiatives since the paper leak issue emerged and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill will help ensure foolproof examinations in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "The Bill being brought to the Lok Sabha today Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 will ensure foolproof exam in the time to come..."

The high-powered task force on examination reforms formed under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani, Jha said, "Since day one of the issue coming up, PM Modi has been taking the initiative."

He added, "A Task Force has been formed..."

However, Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) MP John Brittas criticised the government's move to constitute the task force, questioning the need for another committee and asking what happened to the Radhakrishnan committee's report on examination reforms.

Speaking to ANI, Brittas said, "I'm glad that the PM appreciates Nandan Nilekani. In fact, the PM had laughed at him when he was put in charge of the Aadhaar project..."

He added, "I really want to ask the government what has happened to the Radhakrishnan committee, which was appointed clearly two years before. That committee submitted a report with 184 pages. The government has been sitting on it..."

Brittas further said, "This is how they want to sidestep the issue and not address the real concern of the students."

He added, "I feel that it's not the committees but a lack of willpower and a transparent system that is lacking in our country..."

These remarks came ahead of the government's scheduled introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices following the nationwide controversy over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.