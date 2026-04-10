PU II achieves 81.58% pass rate, no exam-3 this year

BENGALURU: The results of Second PU (Exam-1) were announced on Thursday (April 9) with an overall pass percentage of 81.58 including freshers, repeaters and private candidates, an increase of 12.42 % compared to the pass percentage of 69.16% in exam 1 in 2025. The results were available online from 3pm on April 9 and for the first time the marks card are available for students to download on Digilocker mobile application.

While announcing the results on Thursday evening, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, said, “As many as 6,94,545 students (including freshers, repeaters and private) appeared for the exams, of which 5,66,608 students cleared the exams. Among these, the total freshers who registered for the exams were 6,48,853 of which 6,32,200 students appeared for the exams. Among these, 5,46,698 students cleared the exams and 85,502 students have failed. The total pass percentage of freshers stands at 86.48 which is 13.03 more when compared 73.45 last year. If you consider the freshers pass percentage only, this result has been achieved for the first time.”

He added, “Of the 50,097 repeaters, 14,527 have passed and of 12,248 private candidates, 5,383 students cleared the exams. The number of freshers who failed in 2026 is low when compared to last year which was 1,69,366.”

Lowering pass marks benefits students

The minister said that 5,577 students have benefited after the pass percentage was reduced from 35 to 33.

Only digital, no hard copy of marks card from 2027

The department has also made an important announcement, “This year, the marks card is available on digilocker as well as hard copy will be given to them. But from next academic year, no hard copy will be given to second PU students. They can download it directly from digilocker,” Madhu Bangarappa said.

No exam-3 this year, register for exam-2 from April 10

No exam 3 will be conducted, hence the minister has requested students to put their maximum efforts and clear exams in exam 2 itself. Students can start registering for exam 2 from April 10 through Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) and the last date is April 17.

Therefore, instead of April 25, exam 2 will be conducted on April 30 so that the results are out before the results of CET exam and these students can get admission for UG courses like engineering and others. There is no exam fee for students writing exam 2.

Boys’ pass percentage rises to 83.65

This year also girls have fared better as compared to boys. However, the minister said that the pass percentage among boys has increased. This year, the pass percentage of girls is 88.7 and boys is 83.65.

The pass percentage of girls in 2025 was 77.88 and boys was 68.2.