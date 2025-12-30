PTAs in Kerala gov't, aided schools to be revamped by education dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to facilitate smoother communication between parents, teachers and department authorities, the state government has decided to revamp the structure of parent teacher associations (PTAs) in the government and aided schools of the state.

The move comes following the department’s observation of improper practices within PTAs of certain schools. A workshop regarding this will be held in the first week of January, according to department sources.

Speaking about the new initiative, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told TNIE that this will bring a uniform pattern among the PTAs. Currently, the PTAs are functioning in each school with their own rules, and have zero coordination with those of others. Provisions to monitor their collection of funds and support auditing are also actively under consideration,” the minister told TNIE.

Stating that rigged election practices within PTAs of certain schools will be eliminated through this, Sivankutty also mentioned that setting up of PTAs at the district and state levels will also be done, specifics of which, including the proportion of parents and teachers, is only being drafted.