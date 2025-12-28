Psychiatrists warn of surge in self-harm among teens, young adults

In what can be called a dangerous trend, one that everybody must pay attention to, there is a steady rise in self-harm cases among adolescent children and young adults. Child and adolescent psychiatrists from NIMHANS are expressing concern over the disturbing trend among children aged 12 to 18, and young adults up to 25 years.

Dr John Vijay Sagar Kommu, Head of Department, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Nimhans, said, “Self-harm among adolescents is the common case reported to mental health professionals. While we can’t point out the exact figures, there has been a steady raise in self-harm cases.

The reasons are family issues, peer pressure, academic pressure, peer relationships and when parents try to keep them away from technology and social media.” He explained, “We come across children who have thoughts about self-harm and also attempt self-harm. It is categorised into two types -- suicidal behaviour and attempted suicide, and Non-Suicidal Self Injury (NSSI).

In NSSI, there is no suicidal intent but they engage in self-injurious behaviour like cutting themselves superficially using sharp objects, burning, consuming tablets and small amounts of chemicals, scratching themselves with nails, hitting themselves against hard surfaces and so on. Though it may start as NSSI, it will progress into suicidal thoughts like jumping from heights or hanging themselves.”

Psychiatrists highlighted that children engage in this type of behaviour when they have psychological distress like anxiety and depression. John said, “There is no rule that there should be an underlying psychological disorder for those who are into NSSI. They have depression and anxiety issues for various reasons.”