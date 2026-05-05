PSU banks recruit 50,552 candidates in FY26, 33% higher than previous year

This builds on the trend observed in preceding years, wherein the data stood at 30,827 in 2023-24 and increased to 37,860 in 2024-25, reflecting a clear and sustained year-on-year expansion in workforce across PSBs and a planned approach towards ensuring adequate staffing across PSB offices, it said.

Recruitment in PSBs is conducted through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), in accordance with the specific manpower requirements of participating banks, it said.

This centralised and standardised framework ensures transparency and efficiency in the selection process, it said.