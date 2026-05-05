PSU banks recruit 50,552 candidates in FY26, 33% higher than previous year

New Delhi: Public sector banks (PSBs) have recruited a total of 50,552 candidates in FY2025-26, 33 per cent higher than the previous year, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
This represents a significant augmentation of manpower to meet the growing business requirements of the banking sector, the ministry said in a statement.
This builds on the trend observed in preceding years, wherein the data stood at 30,827 in 2023-24 and increased to 37,860 in 2024-25, reflecting a clear and sustained year-on-year expansion in workforce across PSBs and a planned approach towards ensuring adequate staffing across PSB offices, it said.
Recruitment in PSBs is conducted through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), in accordance with the specific manpower requirements of participating banks, it said.
This centralised and standardised framework ensures transparency and efficiency in the selection process, it said.
The Government remains committed to ensuring that PSBs are equipped with adequate, skilled, and future-ready human resources, enabling them to play a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion, supporting economic activity, and meeting the economy's evolving needs, it said.
In a separate statement, the ministry said, National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has emerged as a cornerstone of India's stressed asset resolution architecture, playing an important role in supporting the banking sector's balance sheet strengthening.
By bringing together large stressed exposures and facilitating their resolution through transparent and market-based mechanisms, NARCL has contributed to improving recovery outcomes and unlocking value for lenders, it said.
As on March 2026, NARCL has acquired 33 borrower entities with an aggregate debt exposure of Rs 1,65,862 crore, it said, adding, it has also participated in resolution processes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, further strengthening its role in the overall resolution ecosystem.
FY 2025â€“26 marks a significant acceleration in NARCL's recovery efforts, with Rs 4,364 crore realised during the year, accounting for approximately 70 per cent of cumulative recoveries.
"This momentum underscores the effectiveness of ongoing resolution strategies. Recoveries have been effected in 23 accounts, with total recoveries of Rs 6,345 crore, representing more than 48 per cent of acquisition cost, and further recoveries are underway," it said.
Importantly, three accounts have been fully resolved, delivering recovery of 148 per cent, 115 per cent and 183 per cent, demonstrating value maximisation and positive outcomes for lenders, it said.
Building on this momentum, it said, NARCL continues to advance its resolution efforts, including evaluation and acquisition of additional large-value accounts.
The company remains on track to achieve its targeted acquisition of Rs 2 lakh crore, reinforcing its role in enabling capital recycling, improving balance sheet strength of banks, and supporting sustained credit growth in the economy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.