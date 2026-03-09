PSTET 2026 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has released the admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 on March 9. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website,
Applicants appearing for the exam must download the admit cards separately for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The PSTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, and the admit card download facility will remain available on the website until the day of the test.
To access the admit card, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their registered mobile number and password.
Steps to download PSTET 2026 admit card:
Visit the official website: pstet2025.org
Click on the “Candidate Login” link on the homepage
Enter the registered email ID, password and captcha code
Click on the ‘Login’ button to view the admit card
Download and save the hall ticket for future use
Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the helpline number at +91-183-282-318.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket.