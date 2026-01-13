PSLV’s third-stage fails for second time in a row

BENGALURU: The most-awaited first commercial satellite launch of 2026 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) -- the PSLV-C62 carrying EOS-N1 and 15 other satellites -- failed to reach its designated orbit on Monday.

The rocket deviated from its designated path towards the end of the third stage separation. The satellite earlier took off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Monday. Though it was cloudy and there was a light drizzle, it did not impact the launch at 10.18 am.

Until the third stage separation of the rocket, there was loud cheering, as if to negate the bad memories of the failure of the PSLV-C61 mission on May 18, 2025. Then, the mission had failed during the third stage separation when there was a drop in the chamber pressure during firing of the engine.