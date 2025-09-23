PSG teen star Ibrahim Mbaye balancing both books and ball

Ibrahim Mbaye, a 17-year-old rising star at Paris Saint-Germain, faced a unique challenge on Monday, September 22, briefly staying behind as his teammates traveled to Marseille for a Ligue 1 showdown.

The teenage forward was occupied with a high school diploma exam, the French baccalauréat, a critical milestone in his academic journey. PSG confirmed Mbaye would join his 18 teammates later for the 8 pm kickoff at Stade Velodrome, traveling separately after completing his test, reported Associated Press.

Mbaye, who signed his first professional contract in February, made history last season as PSG’s youngest-ever league starter at 16 years, 6 months, and 23 days during his debut against Le Havre. Since then, the dynamic forward has netted one goal for the club, showcasing his potential as a future star.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, September 21, the Marseille match was postponed by 24 hours due to a severe weather forecast, as decided by the French soccer league. PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, entered the game unbeaten, having secured victories in all four of their league matches this season.

Mbaye’s ability to juggle academics and professional football highlights his dedication both on and off the pitch.