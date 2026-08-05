PSEB's digital portal to make certificate verification transparent

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which handles over 25,000 certificate verification requests each year, has launched a secure online portal to make the verification process tamper-proof, transparent, and completely digital.

The portal has been launched for government departments, semi-government organisations, boards, corporations, universities, educational institutions, recruitment agencies, and other authorised organisations that need to verify certificates issued by the Board, The Indian Express reports.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said that the exercise was undertaken after the Board discovered attempts to damage the integrity of the verification process during the transmission of verification results. In some cases, criminal complaints were also lodged against those involved.

“To break any such nexus and safeguard the sanctity of the verification process, PSEB has established a tamper-resistant, end-to-end digital verification system, ensuring that verification requests and reports move only through authorised digital channels between the requesting organisation and the Board,” he said.

According to Dr Singh, the new portal creates a direct, secure and transparent channel between the Board and the requesting organisation. From submission of the verification request to issuance of the final report, the entire process remains within a secure digital ecosystem accessible only to authorised officials.

The Board said the system eliminates intermediaries, reduces manual intervention and ensures that verification reports are generated and delivered only through authenticated digital channels. Candidates whose certificates are being verified have no role at any stage of the process, making the mechanism more impartial, reliable and secure.

The portal includes Aadhaar-based eSign, secure login for authorised officials, digital authentication, online fee payment, SMS and email alerts, an online objection and reply mechanism, and real-time application tracking.

According to officials, the technology-driven initiative is anticipated to improve the integrity, credibility, and dependability of the certificate verification process while bolstering the trust of government agencies, employers, universities, and other organisations that depend on the Board's certificates.