PSEB to award both academic & vocational certificates

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has begun transforming itself into a dual recognition institution, certifying both academic and vocational education under the Indian government's National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

This strategic step is intended to bridge the gap between traditional academics and skill-based learning, ensuring that every student graduating from Punjab's schools possesses not only theoretical knowledge but also practical, industry-relevant competencies required for future employment.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh underlined the broader vision driving this transformation, stating, “Education must empower, not merely evaluate. Our goal is to prepare every student for both life and livelihood.”

He stressed that the board's new approach will create an integrated education ecosystem that connects classroom learning to real-world skill development.

Under this dual recognition model, the PSEB will verify both academic achievements and vocational skill competencies, allowing students to acquire two qualifications simultaneously, marking a significant step toward making Punjab's education system more inclusive and job-ready.

To advance this objective, the PSEB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lend A Hand India (LAHI), an organisation that promotes skill development and vocational training in accordance with the NSQF.

The collaboration strives to improve vocational education, curriculum design, and industry integration, ensuring that skill-based learning is fully integrated into the school system.