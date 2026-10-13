PSEB rejects claims of political poster shared on its WhatsApp channel

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on October 13 denied allegations that a political protest poster had been circulated through its official WhatsApp channel, stating that it did not operate the channel cited in the report.

In its clarification, the Board said the allegation lacked an “authenticated basis” and that it had neither operated such a channel nor authorised it to disseminate official information. It also questioned the attribution of the reported poster to an official PSEB communication platform.

The clarification followed allegations by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, who claimed that a poster promoting a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi had appeared on a WhatsApp channel reportedly followed by around 4.48 lakh people.

“The circulation of this poster has raised serious questions about the functioning of the Education Department,” Dhillon said, calling on the Punjab Education Minister, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor to respond to the matter.