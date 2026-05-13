PSEB 12th Result 2026 Roll Number, Name-wise: Know how to check online

Amritsar: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB 12th results 2026 soon. The official sources confirm that the Punjab Board 12th result 2026 will be released for all streams by PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh at 12:30 pm.

Students who had appeared for the board exams can access the Punjab Board Class 12 results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and other details to access the PSEB Class 12 results 2026 on the official portal at pseb.ac.in.

Students can also access their Punjab 12th results 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker. The Board has conducted the PSEB 12th exams from February 17 to April 4, 2026.

How to check PSEB 12th result 2026 by roll number?

Step 1: Open the official portal of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Find the Punjab Board results tab or link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the PSEB 12th results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number, stream, name and mobile number

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Punjab Board 12th results 2026 will be avialable on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need

PSEB 12th result 2026 name-wise

Many students frequently search to find out if they can check their PSEB 12th results by name. Parents and students should note that the official PSEB portal features a 'Results' tab, which redirects users to the Indiaresults portal. On that platform, one is required to use their name to view the board results. Some third-party websites also display Punjab Board 12th results searchable by name. However, it is always recommended to check the results exclusively on the official website.