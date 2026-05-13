PSEB 12th Merit List 2026: Check Punjab Board 12th toppers with marks

Amritsar: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declared the PSEB 12th results 2026 today, May 13. It will activate the Punjab Board 12th result 2026 link on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh will release the Punjab Board 12th results 2026 for all streams - science, commerce and arts.

Students can access the Punjab Board 12th results 2026 with roll number, name, stream and mobile number. The PSEB 12th marksheet 2026 pdf was also released along with results. Explore PSEB 12th toppers list with marks and percentage.

PSEB 12th merit list 2026 pdf

The Punjab Board will release PSEB 12th toppers list 2026 along with results. The PSEB 12th merit list 2026 pdf will be available only on the official portal.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th toppers list 2026

The Punjab Board 12th toppers list 2026 will be updated soon. Stay tuned.

Last year, the Board has released the Class 12 results on May 13 and Ekampreet Singh has topped the PSEB Class 12 exams in commerce stream.

How to check Punjab Board 12th results 2026?

Step 1: Open the PSEB's official portal

Step 2: Find the Punjab Board 12th results link on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the Punjab Board 12th results page

Step 4: Fill in the roll number, name, stream and mobile number

Step 5: The Punjab Board 12th toppers list 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of Punjab 12th results for future need