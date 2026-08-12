PSC to oversee recruitment in cooperatives, municipalities in Bengal

Kolkata: The state Public Service Commission (PSC) will now oversee recruitment in cooperatives and municipalities in West Bengal, a government press statement said on Tuesday.

Recently, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired a review meeting with recruiting agencies. It was decided that recruitment in cooperatives and municipalities would be brought under the PSC’s purview. A notification was issued in this regard today.

According to the notification, the PSC will henceforth handle all recruitments conducted by the Municipal Service Commission and the Cooperative Service Commission. The concerned departments will take necessary steps to implement the decision.