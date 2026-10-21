PSBs step up AI adoption, cyber resilience under EASE₹ise 8.0 reforms



Business process re-engineering is another area of focus, with banks working to digitise workflows for both customers and employees. The aim is to make banking processes more efficient and improve service delivery.

The report also stressed the importance of inclusive and sustainable banking. Public sector banks are focusing on improving accessibility for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, while developing banking services for young people, women, startups, gig workers, farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition, banks are working to strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and develop frameworks to assess climate-related risks.