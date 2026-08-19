PSBs chart roadmap to bring India's youth into formal banking system

PSBs outlined five key objectives, including transforming casual labourers, who constitute around 32 per cent of the youth workforce, into entrepreneurs and job creators; increasing youth participation in agriculture from 6 per cent to 10 per cent to support the government's goal of doubling farmers' income; raising the share of salaried youth from 25 per cent to 35 per cent; promoting financial awareness and discipline; and creating a dedicated PSB group in partnership with the My Bharat initiative to develop a detailed roadmap.

As part of the strategy, banks proposed life-stage banking products, greater use of Account Aggregator, GST, UPI and other alternative data sources for a unified customer profile, along with digital-first onboarding through e-KYC and video KYC.