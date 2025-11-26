PSBB alumnus pays tribute to Mrs YGP — The Visionary who shaped values and purpose

As the legacy of Padmashree Dr YG Parthasarathy—fondly known as Mrs YGP—is celebrated on her birth anniversary, PSBB alumnus Prof. Dr Mohan Rajan reflects on how her guidance and values helped shape his life’s purpose and professional journey.
"Her guidance built my foundation. Her values shaped my purpose."
These words encapsulate the profound influence Mrs YGP had on Dr Rajan.
A student of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) from the 1977 batch, he recalls his formative years at the institution built brick by brick by the visionary educationist.
“PSBB offered me not just an education, but a nurturing ecosystem led by Dr YGP’s visionary leadership. It instilled in me a value system rooted in discipline, empathy, and excellence—principles that later guided me in establishing an eye care institution of world-class standards,” he said.
For over three decades, Rajan Eye Care Hospital has been synonymous with quality ophthalmic care delivered with compassion—a legacy Dr. Rajan traces to the ethos imbibed at PSBB.
His association with Mrs. YGP deepened over the years beyond that of student and mentor.
Their bond evolved into one of mutual trust and respect, eventually leading him to serve as President of the PTA for eleven years and Secretary of the Alumni Association for several more. The highest honour, he says, was being appointed a Trustee of the school—an opportunity to help sustain and strengthen the academic framework envisioned by Dr. YGP for future generations.
“One of my most cherished memories is having Mrs. YGP inaugurate Rajan Eye Care Hospital nearly thirty years ago,” he reminisced.
Dr YGP was not just an educational leader but a global pioneer in expanding the horizons of school learning.
Under her guidance, PSBB became one of India’s first schools to embrace international exposure and global collaborations through initiatives like the Global Young Leaders’ Conference, International School Award, World School Forum, Fulbright Teacher Exchange, International Leadership in Education Programme, JET Programme, and various global student exchange partnerships. She firmly believed in AIR—Accountability, Integrity, and Responsibility—as core values that should define every PSBBian.
Beyond institutional roles, Dr. Rajan also had the privilege of being her ophthalmologist in her later years, a role he humbly acknowledges as deeply personal and meaningful.
“The depth and duration of my association with Dr. YGP profoundly shaped both my personal values and professional journey. For that, I remain eternally grateful,” Dr. Rajan said.
On her birth anniversary, his tribute stands not just as a personal reflection but as a testament to Mrs. YGP's enduring impact—on individuals, institutions, and Indian education at large.
Dr Mohan Rajan, FRCS, PhD,
Chairman & Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospitals, Chennai
Vice President, AIOS
Alumnus, PSBB (Class of 1977)