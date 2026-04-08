PM Modi lauds Mudra scheme for driving youth entrepreneurship

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) on its 11th anniversary, stating that the initiative has been pivotal in fostering self-employment and making the youth of the nation self-reliant.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister emphasised that providing the right opportunities is key to individual and national growth.



"Exactly 11 years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, launched today, has proven to be very helpful in promoting self-employment among the youth. The success of this scheme shows that when given the right opportunities, an individual can not only become self-reliant but also contribute to the nation's progress. Self-knowledge is the beginning, forbearance is the constancy of dharma," PM posted.