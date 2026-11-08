15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appointed captain of Bihar for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy



"If you look at it, this is a very big responsibility, especially considering Vaibhav's age. But if you look back a bit, the selectors had also given him the vice-captaincy responsibility in the Duleep Trophy, and he performed that role very well," Ojha said.

"Continuing that same process, the selectors in Bihar have now decided to give Vaibhav the captaincy of the team. Even otherwise, if you look at it, he is currently a member of Team India, and as a senior player, he was a strong contender for the captaincy, and that responsibility has been given to him," he added.