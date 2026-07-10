Proton beam therapy facility to open at Gauhati Medical College

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday announced that the state government will invest Rs 550 crore to introduce proton beam therapy for advanced cancer treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), making it one of the first government hospitals in the country to offer the cutting-edge healthcare facility.
Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah presented the 2026-27 Assam Budget in the Assembly, Sarma said the ambitious project would significantly strengthen cancer care infrastructure in the state and reduce the need for patients to travel outside Assam for advanced treatment.
"Assam will soon become the first state to have proton beam therapy for advanced cancer care in the government healthcare sector. We are investing Rs 550 crore for this ambitious plan," the Chief Minister said.
He said the proposed proton therapy centre at GMCH would provide world-class precision cancer treatment, particularly for complex and difficult-to-treat cancers, while making advanced healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients across the Northeast.
According to the Budget proposals, the government has earmarked Rs 550 crore for establishing the proton therapy facility, one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available globally.
The technology enables highly targeted treatment of cancerous tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues, thereby reducing side effects and improving treatment outcomes.
Sarma said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to transforming Assam into a leading healthcare hub in eastern India through investments in modern medical infrastructure and advanced treatment facilities.
He noted that the state has made substantial progress in expanding cancer care over the past few years with the establishment of several specialised cancer hospitals in partnership with the Tata Trusts, and the proton therapy project would further enhance Assam's healthcare capabilities.
The Chief Minister said bringing advanced cancer care closer to patients would not only improve survival rates but also reduce the financial and emotional burden on families who currently travel to metropolitan cities for specialised treatment.
The healthcare initiative is among the flagship announcements made in the Assam Budget 2026-27, which focusses on strengthening medical infrastructure, expanding access to quality healthcare and improving public health services across the state.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.