‘Protests won’t achieve anything’: Hema Malini urges dialogue over student concerns

She further mentioned, “Abhi ye joh aap protest kar rahe hain iska koi matlab hi nahi hain. Itna hi main kahungi, baat karke solve karna chahiye. Chaatron ko ap involve karte hain, bicharo ko gumraah nahi karna chahiye na? Barabar batana chahiye kya problem hain. They should be happy to do something good (Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue. They should be involved in the dialogue)”.