Protests hit Patna as 1,799 Bihar Police SI candidates demand BPSSC announce PET dates without delay

Patna, Sep 9 (IANS): Candidates who cleared the Preliminary and Main examinations for the recruitment of 1,799 Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors (SI) staged a protest at Gardanibagh in Patna, demanding the immediate announcement of dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The candidates gathered at the protest site, carrying placards and urged the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and the state government to announce the PET schedule without further delay.
The protesting candidates said they have successfully cleared both the Preliminary and Main examinations and are now waiting for the PET, the next stage of the recruitment process.
They alleged that repeated delays in announcing the PET date have created uncertainty over their future despite their extensive preparation and hard work.
The candidates also accused certain student leaders and coaching centre operators of attempting to get the recruitment examination cancelled.
According to the protesters, cancelling the examination would force candidates to begin their preparations again and could potentially benefit coaching centres and operators offering preparation courses.
These claims, however, are allegations made by the protesting candidates and have not been independently established.
The candidates said any investigation into irregularities, if underway, should be allowed to continue, but said that it should not unnecessarily jeopardise the future of lakhs of aspirants.
They appealed to the Bihar government and the BPSSC to take a prompt decision while considering the candidates' years of preparation and the progress they have already made through the recruitment process.
The protesters warned that they would intensify their agitation if the PET schedule is not announced soon.
They said they may launch a hunger strike if their demand remains unaddressed.
The candidates are now awaiting a response from the state government and the BPSSC regarding the next stage of the recruitment process.
For the last few weeks, students of various examinations protested in Patna, especially over the NEET-UG paper leak case.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.