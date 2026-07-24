NEET protests intensify in Chennai as students demand exam scrap, minister’s resignation

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (PTI): Protests against NEET continued on Friday with hundreds of students taking part demanding the scrapping of the national-level screening test and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The round-the-clock sit-in at the Balan Illam, which commenced on a small scale, gained momentum, leading to over 500 people, including film personalities taking part in it.
According to a source in the All India Students' Federation, today's protest entered the fifth consecutive day at the CPI state headquarters.
Earlier, the members and activists of SFI and DYFI staged a protest at the Rajarathinam Stadium, CPI state headquarters in T Nagar and in Royapettah. They even made a vain attempt to take a march to the Lok Bhavan in Guindy, but were prevented by the police.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.