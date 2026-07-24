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NEET protests intensify in Chennai as students demand exam scrap, minister’s resignation

Police block march to Lok Bhavan as Left student outfits spread demonstrations across Chennai, stepping up pressure for NEET rollback and Union education minister’s exit
NEET protests intensify in Chennai as students demand exam scrap, minister’s resignation
NEET protests intensify in Chennai as students demand exam scrap, minister’s resignation
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu (PTI): Protests against NEET continued on Friday with hundreds of students taking part demanding the scrapping of the national-level screening test and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The round-the-clock sit-in at the Balan Illam, which commenced on a small scale, gained momentum, leading to over 500 people, including film personalities taking part in it.

According to a source in the All India Students' Federation, today's protest entered the fifth consecutive day at the CPI state headquarters.

Earlier, the members and activists of SFI and DYFI staged a protest at the Rajarathinam Stadium, CPI state headquarters in T Nagar and in Royapettah. They even made a vain attempt to take a march to the Lok Bhavan in Guindy, but were prevented by the police.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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