Hema Malini stands by Centre as NEET protests intensify

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Monday defended the administration's track record on education and criticised the strategy of street agitation. She urged the demonstrating youth to choose structured discussions over disruptive protests.



Speaking to the reporters, she said, "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work; given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue."



This comes after the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament was marked by intense political sparring over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urging for dialogue while the Opposition declared a complete collapse of student trust in national institutions.