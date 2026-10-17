Protesters across France rally over rising living costs, joining students' grievances

Paris: Protesters across France called for street demonstrations Saturday against rising living costs, joining high school students' grievances over education conditions after more than three weeks of school blockades.

Saturday's mobilisation follows calls on social media to revive the yellow vest movement, which emerged in 2018 against social injustice. Student groups protesting since mid-September have urged supporters to join.

The CGT, one of France's major labour unions, also backs the protests, calling for "higher wages and pensions, lower prices and the protection of public services that meet people's needs."