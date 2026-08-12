Protest vs protest in Parliament: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Ranchi protests



"What do you think, who is responsible? When thousands of students gather and they have one demand, you shower lathis on them, you fire pellet guns at them, and in Bihar, you use AK-47s against them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Raising the issue of democratic accountability, she asked if the Home Minister considers himself answerable to the citizens for these actions.

"Are you not accountable to the public? So, should we just sit quietly?" she questioned, suggesting that the opposition will not remain silent while the voices of students are being suppressed through "brute force."