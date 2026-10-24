Protest for students' union enters 13th day in Jamia



“A narrative is being peddled to (disrupt) the protest. We don’t know whether the (university) administration or someone is peddling this. This is a matter of investigation since the responsibility for the security of Jamia lies with the admin. You check the cameras to see who is writing (such slogans) and clear the matter. The protesters and (hunger) strikers are absolutely not involved in this. The protest has been peaceful since day one and will remain the same in future,” he said.

The students of Jamia began their protest and hunger strike on October 12. They have been pressing for their demand to restore the students' union. During the initial days of the protest, Delhi police tried to remove the protesters from the designated protest site on the university campus, which led to escalation of the demonstration.