Protest brews in Rourkela over ESIC MCH plan

ROURKELA: A mass movement is brewing in Rourkela over the demand for establishment of the proposed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college and hospital in the steel city.

This comes amid unconfirmed reports that the ESIC, under the Union Ministry for Labour and Employment, is moving ahead with the plan to establish a 500-bed MCH at Bhubaneswar.

All eyes are now fixed on the outcome of the upcoming meeting between Sundargarh MP and Union Minister Jual Oram with Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In a letter to Mandaviya on January 12, Oram had sought a personal meeting with him to present official data and push for a formal declaration of the ESIC MCH at Rourkela.