Proposal to include beef in TN govt students' hostel sparks row, minister clarifies

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu's remarks that the government is considering a request to include beef on the government hostels menu triggered a political row, with Puthiya Tamilagam president K Krishnaswamy strongly opposing the move claiming it went against public sentiments.
Expressing strong opposition to the minister's announcement, Krishnaswamy argued that serving beef in government-run student hostels is against cultural norms and could hurt the sentiments of many students and the public.
He said that the state's hostels have traditionally served eggs, chicken, and mutton, and asserted that changing this policy is inappropriate.
"Minister Vanni Arasu should withdraw the statement and offer a public apology. The Puthiya Tamilagam party would organise protests in front of district collectors' offices and the minister's residence on September 30," Krishnaswamy announced in a video statement on Wednesday.
After inspecting the M C Raja Social Justice Hostel in Saidapet here on Monday evening, Arasu told reporters that a section of the hostellers from rural backgrounds requested beef as a non-vegetarian option along with the present menu of chicken and mutton.
Presently, the state government serves chicken and mutton on a rotation basis with plans underway to introduce weekly biryani on Mondays.
The minister noted that hostels menus were routinely revised based on student feedback such as replacing unpopular items like upma and semiya with idli and dosa.
Criticising Arasu, the PT founder asked, "Is it justified on the part of the minister, who went to address the issue of undercooked food, to announce such a half-baked comment? This (announcement) is similar to someone grabbing an umbrella in the middle of the night. The minister should have better knowledge of the laws and cultural sentiments before making such statements."
When reporters sought for his reaction in Villupuram on Wednesday, Arasu clarified that no final decision had been taken on the matter.
"We have not taken any decision to include beef in the menu. We merely said we would consider the representation made by the students," he stated.
"As a minister, I cannot outright refuse or accept a request on the spot. Any final decision rests collectively with the government after thorough consultations with department officials and students, not with me as an individual," he said and lashed out at Krishnaswamy saying the latter lacked knowledge of the subject.
"Beef is consumed across the country. Objecting to it is toeing the RSS line of beef politics," Arasu claimed, and advised Krishnaswamy to react after fully knowing the incident.
"The government has not taken any decision on the subject yet," the minister added.
Meanwhile, Arasu inaugurated the 24x7 Control Room to promptly address the grievances of students staying in government hostels run by the Directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare on behalf of the Social Justice Department.
The move would strengthen grievance redressal in social justice hostels and address grievances directly and immediately, the minister said after the inauguration.
"This will help students staying in the hostels operating under the Department of Social Justice to register complaints related to food and other grievances and get immediate redressal. The students can register their complaints and grievances via phone and WhatsApp (+91 73388 01456), X (formerly Twitter) - (@ADWDtamilnadu)," he said.
Secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department N Subbaiyan, Directors K Senthilraj and S Annadurai and senior officials participated.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.