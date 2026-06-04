Proper structure, roadmap being prepared for National Coach Accreditation Board

New Delhi: The Union Sports Ministry has said that a proper structure and roadmap is being prepared for the implementation of the National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB).



In alignment with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the objective of establishing India as a leading global sporting nation, the Task Force constituted by the Department of Sports to review the coaching ecosystem in line with international best practices has submitted its report. The Task Force, led by Indian badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand, has called for the establishment of a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) as the apex national body for coach education, accreditation and governance.