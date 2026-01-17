Project Veer Gatha records 1.92 crore student entries in latest edition
New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS): The Defence Ministry’s Project Veer Gatha 5.0, an initiative to inspire students by highlighting the acts of bravery by Gallantry Award Winners, notched up a record 1.92 crore registrations from students this year, surpassing last year’s record of 1.76 crore, an official said on Saturday.
When launched in 2021, the initiative recorded 8 lakh registrations, the official said in a statement on social media.
According to the Defence Ministry, under Veer Gatha 5.0, Super-100 Winners have been nationally selected from various schools that participated in the event. These winners will get awarded with Rs 10,000 and the opportunity to attend the #RepublicDay2026 Parade as special guests.
As part of Veer Gatha 5.0, students submitted poems, paintings, essays, videos and more, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces.
They were also encouraged to explore the indomitable spirit and military strategies of India’s great warriors, such as King Kharavela of Kalinga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Warriors of 1857 – the First War of Independence, and leaders of Tribal Uprisings, among others, said the statement.
Meanwhile, at the Indian Army’s Southern Command, a Weapon and Equipment Display was organised by #WhiteTigerDivision at Jhansi and Babina Military Stations to commemorate the 78th Army Day. It was witnessed by over 350 NCC cadets, students and civilians, an official said on Saturday.
The display showcased the Indian Army’s technology-enabled combat capabilities and the spirit of Atmanirbharta shaping the modern-day battlefield ecosystem, inspiring pride, patriotism and a deeper understanding of soldiering among the nation’s youth, the official said in a statement.
In continuation of the Army Day celebrations and extending the spirit of selfless service beyond operational duties, a Donation Drive was conducted at Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Military Cantonment under the Wall of Kindness Initiative, reaffirming the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to humanitarian outreach, social responsibility and nation building, he said.
In a separate development, the Golden Katar Division conducted a Weapon and Equipment Display at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, showcasing the Indian Army’s contemporary combat capabilities, integrated battlefield systems and modern weapon platforms, highlighting the mission readiness and decisive operational capabilities of the Indian Army.
The display provided a unique opportunity for students to understand new-age weapon systems and engage in meaningful discussions on the evolving and futuristic character of the modern battlefield. The interaction further enabled the students to gain nuanced insight into the Army’s operational ethos, disciplined culture and the enduring values of service, preparedness and commitment to national security, said a statement.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.