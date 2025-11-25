Project Veer Gatha 5.0 draws record 1.92 crore students in tribute to India’s heroes

More than 1.92 crore school students from all 36 States and Union Territories have participated in Project Veer Gatha 5.0, marking the initiative’s largest engagement yet, according to the Ministry of Education.

Launched in 2021, Project Veer Gatha is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education to familiarise young learners with the stories of India’s gallantry award winners.

Under the current edition, students submitted creative works such as poems, essays, paintings and videos between 8 September and 10 November 2025, India Today reports.

Participants also explored the life and leadership of legendary figures like King Kharavela of Kalinga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, heroes of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny & the Indian War of Independence, and tribal revolt leaders.

The Ministry facilitated both virtual and in-person sessions through its field units in the Army, Navy and Air Force, offering students deeper insight into acts of bravery.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a test pilot in the Indian Air Force, delivered an inspiring address to the participants, urging them to reflect courageously on their creative work.

Following past editions, 100 national winners will be selected according to the National Education Policy 2020’s [5+3+3+4] curricular structure: 25 from each school stage.

Each winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000, with additional recognition for district- and State/Union Territory-level achievers.

The surge in participation highlights Project Veer Gatha’s growing impact and its role in promoting experiential and project-based learning, as envisioned by the National Education Policy 2020.