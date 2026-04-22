'Project Hail Mary' actor Priya Kansara nurtured acting dreams while studying molecular biology

New Delhi: British-Indian actor Priya Kansara, who played the computer voice 'Mary' to Ryan Gosling's reluctant astronaut in sci-fi blockbuster "Project Hail Mary", says she was initially terrified to be working opposite someone she admired but the Hollywood star was incredibly collaborative.

Kansara couldn't believe when her agent called her to tell her about the Ryan Gosling-starrer space drama, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

"They (the directors) basically had seen me in other work and thought I was funny, which kind of blows my mind... It was such a quick yes on my part to have the opportunity to work with these people," Kansara told PTI in an interview.