Prohibitory orders in effect across Mumbai from today amid protests over NEET issue

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders will come into effect across Mumbai from Thursday and remain in force until August 6, restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in view of recent demonstrations held in parts of the city in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The prohibitory orders were issued by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in the city following the recent protests.

The development comes after Mumbai Police registered eight FIRs against nearly 900 persons for participating in demonstrations organised in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) campaign over the NEET paper leak.