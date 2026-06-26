Jaishankar briefs 17 European journalists on India growth

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with 17 European journalists in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the evolving landscape of India's domestic growth and the strengthening relationship between India and Europe.

During the interaction, the EAM outlined several critical themes regarding India's current trajectory and its international outlook. The Minister spoke at length about the significant changes currently underway across India.

Discussions addressed the "current state of flux" the world is experiencing, emphasising India's perspective on global stability. The EAM highlighted the increasing alignment and shared interests between India and Europe.

He said on X, "A pleasure to interact with a group of journalists from various European countries, today in Delhi. Spoke to them about the profound transformations underway in India, the current state of flux the world is in, and the growing convergences between India & Europe."

Expressing optimism regarding the delegation's visit, the External Affairs Minister noted his confidence that the journalists' direct engagements and travels throughout the country would foster a more nuanced appreciation of India's development.

He further stated his belief that these interactions would help promote a "deeper understanding of India and the potential of India-Europe partnership".