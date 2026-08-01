Professional criticism acceptable but not personalised mockery: IIT Kharagpur Director

"If there is a criticism, which is possible in a democracy, it should be a professional approach of criticising based on the context. For example, they may have an academic viewpoint which may be criticized by some others who may have a different academic viewpoint. It is very important and healthy in a democracy. But let there not be such kind of personalised mockery," he added.

Emphasising that academics and research are always kept separate from political ideology, the IIT Kharagpur Director said: "I have not come across any top academicians who have succumbed to purely political viewpoint of any association. Anyone can have personal support for any political party but let that not interfere with our profession. That sanctity is protected by all the top academicians, whom we have known."