Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan appointed new VC of Ashoka University

Sonipat: Ashoka University on Monday announced the appointment of Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan as its next Vice-Chancellor for an initial three-year term, with effect from August 1, 2026.
Professor Krishnan has helmed two Indian Institutes of Management, completing full terms at both, as Director of IIM Indore (2014-2018) and Director of IIM Bangalore (2020-2025), according to a university statement.
Widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished academic leaders, Professor Krishnan brings to Ashoka an exceptional record of scholarship, institution-building, and engagement with national policy, it said.
"He succeeds Professor Somak Raychaudhury, whose tenure was marked by significant academic growth, institutional strengthening, and global recognition for the university," the statement said.
It further said that the appointment follows a rigorous search and selection process conducted by a committee constituted by the Governing Body of the university.
A renowned thinker and institution-builder, Professor Krishnan brings a wealth of experience spanning decades of academic leadership, scholarly inquiry, and transformative institutional change, according to the statement.
"Professor Krishnan's multi-disciplinary educational journey spans Physics, with a five-year Integrated M.Sc. from IIT Kanpur; Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University's School of Engineering, and a doctoral programme in Management and Public Policy from IIM Ahmedabad," it said.
A management and policy scholar, his research has focused on innovation in India at organisational, industrial, and national levels, and his work has been published in leading international journals in Management, Economics, Development, and Science Policy.
At IIM Bangalore, he established a School of Multidisciplinary Studies and led the impending launch of the undergraduate programmes in economics and data science.
Professor Krishnan has also been deeply engaged with national policy, having served on committees of the Department of Science & Technology and as a member of the Justice BN Srikrishna Committee that proposed a data protection framework for India.
Speaking on the appointment, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, "Professor Krishnan's distinguished record as a scholar and institution builder makes him ideally suited to lead Ashoka at this important moment in its journey.
"We are delighted to welcome him to the Ashoka family and look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to this role. At the same time, we extend our gratitude to Professor Somak Raychaudhury for his remarkable contributions to Ashoka University. His leadership has left an enduring imprint on the institution," he said.
On his appointment, Professor Krishnan said, "Since its inception, Ashoka University has set high standards as a new generation, research-driven institution. It is a great privilege to lead the University as its Vice Chancellor at this critical yet exciting juncture in its evolution. I look forward to working closely with the faculty, students, staff, alumni, donors and all stakeholders to contribute to the university's continued growth and aspirations."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.