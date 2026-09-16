Prof Ashan Riddi appointed VC of Arunachal Pradesh University

Itanagar: Professor Ashan Riddi has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) at Pasighat in East Siang district, officials said on Wednesday.
Riddi succeeds the founding VC of the university, Prof Tomo Riba, who retired from service on February 28 this year.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the appointment of Riddi as VC as an opportunity to further strengthen academic excellence, research and innovation at the state university, while wishing him a successful and meaningful tenure.
"Heartiest congratulations to Professor Ashan Riddi on being appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, East Siang District," Mein said in a social media post.
"This is a significant responsibility, and I wish Professor Riddi a successful and meaningful tenure ahead," Mein said, expressing hope that his leadership would further strengthen "academic excellence, research, innovation and the overall development of the state university".
Riddi has served as Professor in the History Department at Rajiv Gandhi University and has around 27 years of academic experience.
His academic work has focused on the history and culture of Northeast India, tribal history and resistance movements in Arunachal Pradesh.
He has also held several important administrative responsibilities at RGU.
Riddi holds a PhD in History from RGU, with his research focusing on tribal history and culture of Northeast India and the colonial resistance movement in Arunachal Pradesh.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.