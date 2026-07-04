Prof Arun Mohan Sherry is new IIM Shillong director

Lucknow: Prof Arun Mohan Sherry, the founding director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow, has been appointed director of the IIM Shillong for a five-year term.

The appointment was made by the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of IIMs.

Sherry, who has been leading IIIT Lucknow since 2019, will head the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, one of the country's premier management institutions.

Sherry told PTI that focus would be on the use of AI in research, data science and business.