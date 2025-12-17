Processor performance to drive next phase of smartphone growth in India: Report

InsightsPro, based on Techarc's Flagship Delight Study, highlights that the processor has moved beyond being a back-end component to becoming the core engine that defines speed, responsiveness, power efficiency and reliability in smartphones. The study estimates that processor performance now accounts for nearly 70 per cent of overall perceived performance and user delight in flagship devices.



India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, spanning mobile gaming, content creation, AI-powered applications and enterprise mobility, is accelerating demand for smartphones capable of delivering sustained high performance without compromising battery efficiency.

