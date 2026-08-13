Complaint seeks probe into CJP leaders over alleged use of minors in NEET protest at Jantar Mantar

Indore, Madhya Pradesh (PTI): A Mumbai resident claiming to be a social media influencer filed a complaint with the Indore police on Wednesday, objecting to the alleged presence of minor boys and girls at a recent students' protest led by the CJP in New Delhi and seeking a probe, a police official said.
The official said the complaint, filed with the city crime branch, seeks an investigation into the role of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and the group's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, and others, in the alleged presence of minors at the protest at Jantar Mantar.
The complainant Faizan Ansari, a resident of Mumbai, stated that the investigation should determine whether Dipke, Das, or others were involved in bringing, inviting, encouraging, or facilitating the participation of minors in the protest staged over the NEET paper leak case.
He requested the police to preserve and investigate photos, videos of the protest, media interviews, public statements, CCTV footage from the agitation site and its surroundings, social media content, and other electronic records.
The complaint states that if the investigation reveals any cognizable offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the BNS, the Information Technology Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an FIR should be registered against the individuals involved.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said, "We have received a complaint from Ansari, who claims to be a social media influencer. The complaint is being investigated. Appropriate action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation."
The CJP-led youth protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET question paper leak lasted for 36 days and culminated in the resignation of then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
When the protesters tried to march to Parliament on July 20, the Delhi police blocked their way and used force to disperse them, triggering clashes between the two sides.
The CJP withdrew its protest on July 25 following the resignation of Pradhan and talks with the government which accepted the demands of the agitators.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.