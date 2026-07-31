Probe begins for question paper leak at MKCG Medical College and Hospital

Berhampur: Serious allegations of a postgraduate (PG) examination question paper leak at MKCG Medical College and Hospital have triggered an official investigation by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), raising concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

According to the allegations, the PG examination conducted by the university was compromised after the question paper was reportedly leaked before the examination. Preliminary information suggests that a postgraduate medical student and a senior clerk of the institution are suspected to have been involved in the alleged racket.

It is alleged that copies of the question paper were circulated through multiple WhatsApp groups of medical students in exchange for large sums of money. There are also claims that the leaked question papers were sold to a private medical college and hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, these allegations are currently under investigation and have not been officially confirmed.

Following a formal complaint, the Odisha University of Health Sciences has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The committee has been directed to submit its report within 72 hours.

The university has also stated that assistance from the Cyber Crime Police may be sought if required during the investigation to trace the digital trail and verify the allegations.

The outcome of the inquiry is expected to determine whether any malpractice occurred and identify those responsible for the alleged leak. Until then, the allegations remain under investigation.