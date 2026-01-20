Norway PM pushes back after Trump’s message on Nobel Prize



Jonas Gahr Store stated that Trump's message came in response to his message about Norway and Finland's positions on Washington's tariff threats against the EU countries over Greenland.



'I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. In our message to Trump, we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries," he said.



We pointed to the need to de-escalate and proposed a telephone conversation between Trump, Stubb and myself on the same day. The response from Trump came shortly after the message was sent. It was his decision to share his message with other NATO leaders,' he added.

In the message, Trump had asserted that Norway's failure to award him the prize had altered his approach to global affairs and alliance politics.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump said.