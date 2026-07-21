Priyanka Gandhi backs CJP protesters, questions police action

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the police action against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in the national capital, saying the youth have a "genuine problem" and that their future is being jeopardised.



Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students and their families make immense sacrifices in pursuit of a better future and deserve to be heard.

"I think this is absolutely disgusting. These are young people; they have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is. Every time they spend money, their parents take loans for them. They struggle, they have to go to coaching centres, and they face immense hardships because they want a bright future. They see a possibility for that future, and you are just destroying it," she said.

Calling it a long-standing issue, the Congress leader added, "It is a very deep problem. This problem has been there for many years, and we have been talking about it for years."



Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also backed the stand taken by the Congress party which has questioned police action against the students.

When asked about the police action during the protest march on Monday, Sonia Gandhi said, "The Congress party has already spoken about it."

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday also voiced support for protesting students amid the ongoing agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.