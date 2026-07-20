Priyanka Gandhi slams police action against protesting students

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the government for what she called a reluctance to discuss “flaws in the Education Policy”.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the alleged use of force and tear gas against students who tried to protest near Parliament against discrepancies in national-level exams and the Education Policy.
“You are beating them and teargassing them. Why is this being done? Afterall, they are our children,” said the MP from Wayanad.
"They are the future of the country. This Parliament belongs to them; it is not anyone's personal property... We have all been raising the issue and saying that there are genuine problems in the Education Policy, and Rahul Gandhi has been raising this problem for a long time," she said.
“We all have been requesting to hold a discussion. There are big problems and issues in the Education Policy, but you are not willing to hold any discussion and, on the other hand, you are beating up children,” she said.
Earlier, there was tension on Parliament Street in Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters took part in the "Sansad Chalo" protest on Monday, calling for accountability from the government regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.
As the protesters tried to advance towards Parliament House, they encountered a light police force intended to maintain law and order.
CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka presented their demands to Union Minister J.P. Nadda, stating that the Health Minister assured them that he would discuss the protestors' demands "internally" with the "leadership".
The protest has been organised to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and other examination-related irregularities, including the 12th CBSE Board, that have sparked nationwide concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.
Later, the Delhi Police dismissed reports claiming that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained or arrested during the protests near Parliament.
This came as CJP spokesperson Saurav Das initially posted claims that Dipke had been "picked up" by police during the 'Sansad Chalo' protest.
Refuting the claims, the Delhi Police said, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.