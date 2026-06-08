Priyank Panchal's Sportsversity launches new sports education platform

Mumbai: Former India A skipper Priyank Panchal has helmed the launch of a unique initiative Sportsversity, an athlete-first sports education platform with focus on careers beyond the playing field.

Panchal, the Strategic Advisor of Sportsversity, had a distinguished career in first-class cricket for Gujarat, scoring 8856 runs from 127 matches at an average of 45.18 with 29 hundreds and 34 fifties.