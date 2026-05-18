Private schools in Tamil Nadu object to mandatory GPRS device directive

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association has urged the state government to intervene in the issue of fitness certification for school vehicles, alleging that Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are forcing schools to instal GPRS devices at inflated prices.

Association general secretary KR Nandakumar said over one lakh vehicles operated by private schools across the state require fitness certificates ahead of the new academic year. He alleged that transport department officials insist on fitting GPRS devices in these vehicles despite there being no such requirement for school vehicles.

“It is mandatory only for government vehicles to have GPRS devices as per a Supreme Court order,” he claimed. Nandakumar further alleged that while GPRS devices are available in the market for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, some RTOs compel schools to purchase them through preferred dealers who charge up to Rs 18,000. It urged the government to stop the practice immediately.